DALLAS (KDAF) — On this day, August 22, in the Texas sports world, the Texas Rangers set an MLB record that looks like they were scoring touchdowns and kicking field goals rather than hitting dingers and RBIs.

There are some records in sports that will just never be broken, two of those are owned in some part by the Texas Rangers. First, it’s the greatest pitcher of all time Nolan Ryan’s 5,714 strikeouts and then it’s something that the Rangers did in 2007 against the Baltimore Orioles.

The MLB Vault Twitter account tweeted, “The @Rangers scored a MLB record 30 runs on this day in 2007!”

Some may mistake this as a football game final score but no, a regular season matchup with the Orioles in 2007 where the Rangers scored 30 runs to the O’s 3. According to Baseball Reference the game was actually rescheduled from August 20 due to rain.

It was a night game that took place at Camden Yards and it was a nearly three-and-a-half-hour affair. The O’s started things off by taking a 3-0 lead by the third inning. But it was a total collapse from then on out. From the top of the fourth to the top of the ninth the Rangers tallied up 30 runs.