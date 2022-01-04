HOUSTON (AP) — Paulo Nagamura has been hired as coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo.

The 38-year-old Brazilian was an MLS midfielder from 2005-16. He replaces Tab Ramos, who was fired in November.

“This is a magnificent opportunity. Ownership and club leadership are committed to building a team that will truly make our fans proud. I am thankful that Ted Segal, Lyle Ayes, John Walker and Pat Onstad entrusted me with this role at a turning point for the Club,” Nagamura said. “As a player, I watched Pat and previous Dynamo teams lift MLS Cups, win conference championships and I understand the responsibility that comes with this role. That is the bar, and I will work tirelessly to help the Dynamo return to the top tier of MLS.”

Nagamura joined Kansas City II’s coaching staff as an assistant in 2017 and was head coach of the second-tier team for the past four seasons. His team finished 15th in the 16-team Eastern Conference last year with four wins, 20 losses and eight draws.

Novo ano, novo Dynamo.



Bem vindo a Houston, @paulinhonag 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Pzr9mUjLiw — Houston Dynamo FC (@HoustonDynamo) January 3, 2022

Nagamura had 252 regular-season MLS appearances from 2005-16 and also played for Mexico’s Tigres in 2010.

“Paulo is a coach with a lot of potential who embodies the qualities that we were looking for in a new head coach for our club,” Dynamo general manager Pat Onstad said. “Paulo’s emphasis on playing proactive soccer combined with his history of winning in MLS and his experience developing young players set him apart during our global search of up-and-coming coaches. These qualities combined with his willingness to learn, his collaborative nature and his intense competitiveness make him a great fit for our club. We are excited to welcome Paulo and his family to Houston.”

Houston opens the MLS season on Feb. 27 against Salt Lake.