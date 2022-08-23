HOUSTON (CW39) — The Pearland Little League team suffered its first loss at the Little League World Series on Monday night in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, falling to the West Region champions from Honolulu, 6-0.

Pearland was held in check for most of the game, not getting a hit until the seventh inning. Honolulu got a couple of two-run home runs in the first and the third innings to build a big lead.

The team from Honolulu continues to be red hot, winning its third game in Williamsport and getting its second shutout win in a row to advance to the U.S. semifinals.

Pearland, Texas’ Jackson Wolfe delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Honolulu, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Honolulu’s Daly Watson (12) watches his two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game Pearland, Texas, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Honolulu’s Jaron Lancaster (13) celebrates as he crosses home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against Pearland, Texas, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Umpire Andrea Galiano handles the home plate umpiring chores during a baseball game between Honolulu, and Pearland, Texas, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. Honolulu won 6-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Now Pearland falls into the elimination side of the U.S. bracket, meaning that one more loss would send them back to Texas. But three more wins would send them to the U.S. championship game.

Next for Pearland is an elimination game against the Midwest Region champions from Davenport, Iowa. The game will be on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Central time.