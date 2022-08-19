(CW39) — The Pearland Little League team won its first game of the Little League World Series, defeating the team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 8-3 on Thursday night in Williamsport, Pa.
Pearland, the Southwest Regional champions in the tournament, got a six-run inning in the fifth to break open a 2-2 tie to beat the Mid-Atlantic Regional team and move on in the winner’s bracket of the U.S. Championship.
The win means Pearland will not play again until Monday night, when they will face the winner of Friday’s game between the West Regional team from Honolulu and the Metro Regional team from Massapequa, N.Y.