(CW39) — The Pearland Little League team won its first game of the Little League World Series, defeating the team from Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania 8-3 on Thursday night in Williamsport, Pa.

Pearland, the Southwest Regional champions in the tournament, got a six-run inning in the fifth to break open a 2-2 tie to beat the Mid-Atlantic Regional team and move on in the winner’s bracket of the U.S. Championship.

The win means Pearland will not play again until Monday night, when they will face the winner of Friday’s game between the West Regional team from Honolulu and the Metro Regional team from Massapequa, N.Y.

Pearland, Texas’ Corey Kahn delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against Hollidaysburg, Pa., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Hollidaysburg, Pa.’s Easton Metzger (5) reaches first on a fielder’s choice as the ball gets away from Pearland, Texas’ Austin Cummings (9), allowing a run to score, during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Hollidaysburg, Pa.’s Braden Hatch, left, runs Pearland, Texas’ Kaiden Shelton back to third base during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. Shelton slid back safely into third. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas’ Malachi Clark celebrates after getting the final out of a win over Hollidaysburg, Pa., in a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas’ Jacob Zurek (6) scores behind Hollidaysburg, Pa.’s Braden Hatch, right, during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)