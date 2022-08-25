HOUSTON (CW39) — The Pearland Little League continues to stay alive in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, beating the team from Hollidaysburg, Pa., 8-4 on Wednesday to advance to the U.S. semifinal game on Thursday.

The Southwest Region champs scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away from the Mid-Atlantic champs to advance to Thursday’s game. Meanwhile, Hollidaysburg was eliminated from the tournament.

Next up for Pearland will be the Southeast Region champs from Nolensville, Tennessee in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Central time. The winner will face the West Region team from Honolulu, Hawaii in the U.S. championship game on Friday.

The winner of that game advances to the World Series Championship game on Sunday.

Pearland, Texas’ Jacob Zurek (6) follows through on a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against Hollidaysburg, Pa., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas’ Jacob Zurek (6) is greeted by Hollidaysburg, Pa.’s Chase Link (18) as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas’ Kaiden Shelton, right, rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run off Hollidaysburg, Pa.’s Chase Link, during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Texas won 8-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas’ Manny Castillo (17) steps on home plate after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against Hollidaysburg, Pa., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Texas won 8-4. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas’ Jacob Zurek (6) follows through on a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against Hollidaysburg, Pa., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas’ Jacob Zurek (6) rounds second after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against Hollidaysburg, Pa., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas’ Kaiden Shelton delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Hollidaysburg, Pa., at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas’ Kaiden Shelton (18) connects with a pitch off of Hollidaysburg, Pa. pitcher Chase Link for a two run home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Texas won 8-4. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas’ Kaiden Shelton (18) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run off of Hollidaysburg, Pa. Pitcher Chase Link during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Texas won 8-4. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas’ Manny Castillo (17) connects with a pitch from Hollidaysburg, Pa. pitcher Chase Link for a two run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Texas won 8-4. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas shortstop Jacob Zurek (6) forces out Hollidaysburg, Pa.’s Nate Phillips (6) at second base attempting to turn a double play but Tyler McGough was safe at first during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series tournament in South Williamsport, Pa., Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Texas won 8-4. (AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar)