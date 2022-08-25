HOUSTON (CW39) — The Pearland Little League continues to stay alive in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, beating the team from Hollidaysburg, Pa., 8-4 on Wednesday to advance to the U.S. semifinal game on Thursday.
The Southwest Region champs scored two runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away from the Mid-Atlantic champs to advance to Thursday’s game. Meanwhile, Hollidaysburg was eliminated from the tournament.
Next up for Pearland will be the Southeast Region champs from Nolensville, Tennessee in an elimination game at 6 p.m. Central time. The winner will face the West Region team from Honolulu, Hawaii in the U.S. championship game on Friday.
The winner of that game advances to the World Series Championship game on Sunday.