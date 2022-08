HOUSTON (CW39) On Monday, Aug. 1, the Houston Astros unveiled a 13-foot spaceman sculpture at Minute Maid Park.

The art sculpture was commissioned by artist Brendan Murphy and can be seen on the main concourse at the stadium, by Insperity Club, right behind section 118 and across from the Home Plate Astros Team Store.

The statue, done in the Astros colors of orange and blue and written on the sculpture are player names, awards and phrases/slogans from the last 15 years of Astros baseball.

Artist Brendan Murphy. Houston Astros

