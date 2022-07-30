HOUSTON (CW39) – The Houston Texans decided to make Friday, their second day of training camp, a Battle Red Day, but with a surprise.

The Texans players practiced with the team’s new alternate red helmets, making its public debut since it was released a couple of weeks ago.

” You know when you’re a young franchise, you don’t have a lot of throwback uniform jerseys, but for us to introduce this Battle Red helmet, I like the look of it,” Texans head coach Lovie Smith said. “And of course, I know we’re in Houston, but it’s kind of H-Town to us a little bit, so it’s good to give a little bit of different flavor to practice today.”

Unfortunately, this will be the last time the Texans will wear the red helmets until Thursday, Nov. 3, when the Texans host the Philadelphia Eagles at NRG Stadium for a Thursday night edition of Battle Red Day.

Houston Texans defensive back Derek Stingley Jr., (24) takes part in a drill during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) catches a pass during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Texans wide receiver Connor Wedington (82) catches a pass with one hand during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Texans running back Marlon Mack (2) catches a pass during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Texans linebacker Neville Hewitt (43) stretches during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (31) takes the handoff from quarterback Kyle Allen during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Texans running back Marlon Mack (2) catches a pass during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce takes part in a drill during an NFL football training camp practice Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

As far as Friday morning, the fans seemed to love the new helmet, and so did the players.

“I love the red helmets, I think it’s pretty sweet,” linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill said. “Especially with the red jersey, it’s going to look smooth. You guys like them? I would go all red, all red.”

The red helmet will go with the Texans’ red jersey and white pants, but now, there could be a whole lot of new variances of the Texans’ look going forward.

“I think they are pretty cool. I wish we could wear them more than once,” offensive lineman Justin Britt said. “It makes me interested in seeing if we can get a white one, too. The more the better, but it’s definitely a really cool change up. I wish we had at least red parts on our helmets instead of the blue, because I feel like we were still wearing the blue ones, but it’s cool to see and different.”