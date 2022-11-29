HOUSTON (KIAH) The Cleveland Browns play the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Sunday Dec. 4. Kickoff is at noon.

Fans will see a former Texans Deshaun Watson. Watson was reinstated by the NFL Monday Nov. 28 after being suspended for 11 games. He starts Sunday for the Cleveland Brown in Houston.

Watson was suspended back in mid-August for multiple violations of the professional conduct policy. That means, Watson has complied with all the terms of his suspension and complied with requirements that included counseling and other terms. Including paying $5 million.

He’s expected to be ready. Is her rusty? We’ll find out Sunday. If you go to the game, tickets start at $79.

