HOUSTON (CW39) New reports indicate the Houston Texans have reportedly hired former Patriots exec Nick Caserio as the team’s new General Manager.

The Houston Texans are closing in on Patriots exec Nick Caserio to take over as their next general manager https://t.co/GbMOm10Lr4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 6, 2021

McClain: Texans interview Nick Caserio for general manager's job: I expect Caserio to be hired as the team's fourth GM https://t.co/ls7E6V2Cb0 — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 5, 2021

CW39's Maggie Flecknoe has all the details:

Though unofficial, many are weighing in, like Deshaun Watson in this cryptic tweet…

some things never change…. — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 6, 2021

Like we said, though unofficial, many are even calling for the firing of the unofficial new hire.

BREAKING: Texans fans call for Nick Caserio’s firing. — Your friendly neighborhood Korean-Man (@onepunch____) January 6, 2021

