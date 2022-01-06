WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Porter Jr. hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with 0.4 seconds left to give the Houston Rockets a 114-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Porter and Christian Wood returned from one-game suspensions for conduct detrimental to the team.

Wood added 22 points and 11 rebounds to help the Rockets snap an eight-game losing streak.

Houston Rockets’ Kevin Porter Jr., top, watches his game-winning 3-point shot, as Washington Wizards’ Raul Neto (19) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

Jalen Green also scored 22 points and Eric Gordon had 19 for Houston.

Bradley Beal led Washington with 27 points. He fouled out with 9:10 to play on his second offensive foul. It was the three-time All Star’s first disqualification since Nov. 29, 2017, and the first of his career before the final two minutes of regulation.