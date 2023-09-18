HOUSTON (KIAH) — Indianapolis Colts Quarterback Gardner Minshew spoke with the media after the Colts’ 31-20 win over the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium Sunday. CW39’s Chad Washington has the full wrap up in the video featured.

Q: How you doing Gardner?

A: “Pretty good. Pretty good.”

Q: You always have you stay ready, right? How well-equipped do you feel in these situations?

A: “I feel super comfortable in Shane’s offense. I felt like I’ve been preparing all week. Felt really ready to go there. Got a ton of reps this off-season with our ones, the starting offensive line, those receivers. They all made it really easy for me to come in today and for us to get a win.”

Q: Did you notice anything different from the sidelines regarding Anthony?

A: “Yeah, not really. The trainers kind of came and told me, told me what the situation was. They told me there was a possibility he’d be out. They were checking him out. That was kind of all that was really said.”

Q: What have you learned over the course of your career about what it takes during the week if you’re not actually starting?

A: “Yeah, it’s tough ’cause you don’t get any reps. You get zero reps through the week. So you just got to take mental reps when you can, study when you can, know the film, and just go in and play ball.”

Q: I don’t know if you’ve ever been in the situation that Anthony was in, where you feel a symptom that was not obvious to others. But what Anthony did, does that require maturity for a player to step up and say, I may not be right?

“A: Yeah, as competitive as everybody is, like everybody wants to be in there, everybody wants to help their team win. It’s almost 100% of the time, you know. It is hard. But I think he made the right decision. He’s doing all the right things.”

Q: You talked about being there for him. What is the support like at a time like this, where you win the game and you’re happy about that but personally he would have liked to finish the game?

A: “Yeah, I told him at halftime I’m going to hold it down for you. Everybody follows him. He’s the leader of this team. I was happy to be able to fill in and help when I could. But I’m going to continue to support him and help him as much as I can.”

Q: What was he like at halftime when you talked to him?

A: “Just fired up about the touchdowns drives that we did. I mean, generally good spirits, yeah.”

Q: How does it feel to be able to hand it off to Zack Moss given the game that he had?

A: “It was great, man. Kind of struggled running the ball last week. I think the offensive line took that personal. They had a great game, zero sacks, ran the ball well. Then Zack going in and running as hard as he does really helps.”

Q: What is that balance like when you have to calculate I want to get the touchdown, first down, get these yards, but I know someone is coming down to hit me?

A: “Yeah, you try not to get hit as the quarterback. Ideally you don’t want that to happen too much. But you run when you have to. You try to go through your reads, play each play. I mean, there’s a balance there. I think Anthony is learning how much to go, how much to not. Yeah, he’s just playing the game.”

Q: Does it feel good to be able to come in and keep the momentum going that you guys created on offense? What was that like?

A: “Yeah, felt good. Especially coming in the first few drives. Felt like we were rolling. Slowed down in the second half. That was pissing me off a little bit. I think we could have finished better. At the end of the day just happy to go out and win.”

Q: How much gratification do you get from delivering TE Kyle Granson’s first career touchdown?

A: “It was awesome, man. Those are moments you don’t ever forget. So just to be there, be a part of that, it’s really cool, man. Super happy for him.”

Q: This was Shane’s first win as a head coach, could you tell, like in the locker room?

A: “No, he was trying to play it all cool. But then when we gave him the team ball, his voice was cracking a little bit. I think he liked that. No, man, we’re all just so grateful. We see everything that Shane puts in, man. He works so hard. He wants this worse than anybody. Man, we were really happy to go out and do that for him.”

Q: Who gave him the ball?

A: “Buck, sure did.”