AUSTIN (KXAN) — Think you know your stuff about the Winter Olympics? Take this 10-question quiz about the Games and find out if you can earn a medal or finish off the podium.

The Games in Beijing are in full swing, and you can catch all the action on KXAN with recaps on KXAN.com since they are in China and most of the events happen overnight here. The Games run through Feb. 20.

Every weekday at noon during the Games, point your browser to KXAN Live’s China 2022 online stream that recaps the previous day’s action and looks ahead to upcoming competitions.

Good luck on the quiz!

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction

” routing=”hash”]