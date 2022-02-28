HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Dynamo FC and Real Salt Lake played to a scoreless tie in a Major League Soccer opener.

The Dynamo, under first-year head coach Paulo Nagamura, had a chance to score in the 60th minute when Adam Lundqvist sent a shot on goal from 18 yards out that was knocked away by Zac MacMath. Lundqvist grabbed the rebound, but his header sailed wide.

Goalkeeper Steve Clark made his debut for Houston — deflecting a shot by Maikel Chang in the 73rd minute and touching away Pablo Ruiz’s pass to off-season acquisition Sergio Córdova in the 80th to preserve the tie.

Houston’s Darwin Quintero had his shot bounce off the crossbar in the 82nd minute.

Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Darwin Ceren, left, dodges the kick by Real Salt Lake defender Erik Holt, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Real Salt Lake midfielder Pablo Ruiz, center, attempts the steal from Houston Dynamo FC forward Sebastian Ferreira, right, as forward Corey Baird, left, looks on during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Dynamo FC forward Corey Baird, left, loses his footing as Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach, right, takes the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach, left, and Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Memo Rodriguez, right, go for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Real Salt Lake midfielder Justin Meram, left, attempts the slide tackle on Houston Dynamo FC defender Griffin Dorsey, right, as defender Tim Parker (5) looks on during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)