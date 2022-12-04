HOUSTON (KIAH) — Mississippi and Texas Tech are set to meet in the Texas Bowl at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Dec. 28.

The 2022 TaxAct Texas Bowl will be played at 8 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.

Ole Miss (8-4, 4-4 SEC) comes to Houston following a campaign that had an explosive start in 2022. Lane Kiffin’s offensive prowess facilitated a rushing attack that led the SEC and ranked third in the FBS in rushing offense. The Rebels came in second in the SEC and seventh nationally in total offense.

However, the Rebels lost three in a row to end the regular season. That included a loss to rival Mississippi State in which they were held to a season-low 335 yards.

“We look forward to making our first appearance in the TaxAct Texas Bowl and continuing our rich bowl tradition,” said Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter. “Houston is one of our largest and most passionate alumni bases, and this game presents an excellent opportunity to join the Ole Miss family in the Lone Star state. We are grateful for this national platform, and we expect Rebel Nation to be well represented.”

Texas Tech enters the game 7-5 (5-4 Big 12), winning their last three in a row against Kansas, Iowa State, and Oklahoma to finish fourth in the Big 12. The Red Raiders celebrated early season upsets against No. 25 Houston and No. 22 Texas in Lubbock.

Tech leads the Big 12 in passing yards per game, averaging over 327. The offense effectively moved the ball, ranking third in the nation for first downs.

“On behalf of our entire program, we are excited for the opportunity to play in one of the premier bowl games this state has to offer in the TaxAct Texas Bowl,” said Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire. “Wherever the Red Raiders go, so does the most passionate fan base in all of college football. We can’t wait to see a sea of Red Raiders take over NRG Stadium as we face a talented Ole Miss team.”

The teams met in 2018 in the first game at NRG Stadium. Ole Miss won 47-27.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.