BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Austin Reed threw four touchdown passes and ran for a fifth and Western Kentucky rolled to a 52-22 win over Houston Christian on Saturday night.

Reed was 27 of 33 for 253 yards and his backup, Turner Helton, stopped in to complete all five of his passes for 65 yards and a touchdown.

Reed had touchdown passes of 4 yards to River Helms and 20 yards to Blue Smith before Scott Upton’s 53-yard interception return made it 24-0 in the first quarter. Easton Messer hauled in a 21-yard pass from Reed before Colby Suits threw two touchdown passes to Karl Reynolds just before halftime to make it 31-14.

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers defensive end Deante McCray (95), left, tackles Houston Christian Huskies wide receiver Taurean Muhammad (1) after his catch

Training staff attend to Houston Christian Huskies offensive lineman Christian Hood (55) after he was injured on a play

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers wide receiver Easton Messer (8), is tackled by Houston Christian Huskies linebacker Justin Macias (8)

Houston Christian Huskies place kicker Dillon Fedor (26) watches his kickoff

Reed and Houston Christian’s Champ Dozier swapped touchdown runs before Reed found Jimmy Holiday for 38 yards and Helton connected with Denzil Alleyne for 8 to wrap it up.

Messer had nine catches for 116 yards for the Hilltoppers (2-0), who went 5 for 5 in the red zone.

Suits threw for 213 yards with Reynolds catching seven for 106 yards for the Huskies (1-1), who had three turnovers.