Report: Former Texans star J.J. Watt to have possible season-ending surgery

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt walks on the field during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Cardinals won 37-14. (AP Photo/David Richard)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt could be out for the rest of the season due to upcoming surgery on his shoulder, according to reports.

The former Houston Texans star is already out of Thursday’s night game against Green Bay and is set to undergo surgery that will take three months to recover from, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport.

Watt injured his shoulder in last week’s win over Houston and played in the second half after being injured. He is looking for a second opinion and is eyeing a return in the postseason if Arizona makes the playoffs, but it is a “long shot,” Rapaport said.

With the Texans, Watt was named three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year and was named to five Pro Bowls. He anchored the Texans’ defense until 2020, when he and the team mutually agreed to part ways.

While Watt’s numbers in Arizona are not as big as they were in Houston (16 tackles, one sack and 10 quarterback hits this year), he has been a leader of a Cardinal defense that is ranked fourth in the league and tops in the NFL in scoring defense.

Watt had only one tackle in Arizona’s 31-5 win over the Texans last Sunday.