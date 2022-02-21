HOUSTON (KIAH) — A hearing is scheduled on Monday involving the civil cases against embattled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson is scheduled to give his deposition on Tuesday, but his lawyer is hoping to delay his hearing until April.

According to our news partners at ABC13, Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, said that Monday’s special hearing will decide if the quarterback’s deposition can be delayed until his 22 accusers have been deposed. The special hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m.

Watson is accused by 22 different women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Attorney Tony Buzbee is representing the 22 women who filed civil lawsuits.

Back in last October, a judge signed a search warrant to access Watson’s social media accounts, including his Facebook, Instagram and Cash App accounts. The data from the accounts range from Sept. 1, 2019 through Jan. 1, 2021.