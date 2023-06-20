HOUSTON (KIAH) — Rice University announced that athletic director Joe Karlgaard will step down from his position to become the CEO of GSV Summit LLC, the school announced on Tuesday.

Karlgaard has been Rice’s AD for the last 10 years, notably helping the Owls make the move from Conference USA to the American Athletic Conference, beginning in July.

He’s also overseen major renovations at Rice Stadium, Reckling Park and Tudor Fieldhouse, along with a new human performance center and three head coaching endowments.

“I’m very fortunate to have worked with so many wonderful student-athletes, coaches, staff, faculty, and supporters over these past 10 years,” Karlgaard said in a statement. “Rice is a special place, and I’m grateful for all those who pour their hearts and souls into making this university great.

Rice president Reginald DesRoches thanked Karlgaard for his efforts to “improve the visibility and competitiveness of Owl sports programs for years to come.”

“Since his arrival on South Main, Joe has overseen a dramatic reshaping of Rice Athletics, providing upgrades to all facets of the student-athlete experience focused on dynamic initiatives in business operations, branding, marketing and fundraising,” Rice president Reginald DesRoches said in a statement.

Rice will begin a national search for Karlgaard’s replacement. The university will have an interim athletic director beginning next month.