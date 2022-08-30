HOUSTON (KIAH) – Looking to catch a Rice Owls basketball game? You’re in luck with more options this season with 18 home games to be played at Tudor Fieldhouse.

“For the first time in my six years as Head Coach, we are playing 20 league games, including one in November,” Rice Head Coach Scott Pera said. “We are very anxious to get started and can’t wait to see everyone at Tudor Fieldhouse on Nov. 10.”

Rice will open the regular season on the road for the third time in the last four years when it travels to Malibu, Calif., to face Pepperdine on Nov. 7. The first home is on Nov. 10 against crosstown foe St. Thomas.

Conference USA games begin on November 15, when the team travels to Murfreesboro, Tenn., to face Middle Tennessee. Rice will also host the Blue Raiders on Jan. 11. All CUSA teams will play each other twice this season.

Rice will also be hosting the Owl invitational, along with Houston Baptist University, beginning November 18. The tournament will feature Rice, Georgia Southern, Houston Baptist, and Western Michigan.

The 2023 Conference USA Tournament will be held at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco, Texas, Mar. 8-11.

Game times and television information will be announced at a later date.

For a full look at the 2022-2023 schedule click here.