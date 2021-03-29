Rice Owls are 2021 WNIT champions

HOUSTON (CW39) The Rice Owls won their first WNIT title on Sunday after beating Mississippi 71-56. The Owls never trailed during the game in Memphis, TN.

Senior Center Nancy Mulkey was named the tournament’s MVP after finishing the game with `9 points, 12 rebounds, 7 blocks, and 3 assists.

Head coach Tina Langley said after the game, “I’m just proud of this team. They’ve been through more than anybody knows. We’ve had so much adversity this season. I’m proud for their resiliency and their character, and the way they stay together. They’re so selfless. I just love them, they’re an incredible group of young women.”

This isn’t the first postseason title the Owls have brought home, in 2017 the team won the WBI, also lead by Langley.