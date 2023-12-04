HOUSTON (KIAH) — For the third time in school history, the Rice University football team is headed to a bowl game in consecutive years.

The Owls will take on Texas State in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl on the day after Christmas.

Despite a losing record last season, Rice was invited to the 2022 Lending Tree Bowl — a game they lost to Southern Mississippi 38-24.

The Owls improved to .500 this season, and they’ll take their 6-6 record to Dallas on December 26 for a 4:30 p.m. kickoff against the 7-5 Bobcats.

“After the Lending Tree Bowl last December, they came to work every day over the last year with the mindset to not only return to a bowl, but to come home as champions,” Rice Head Football Coach Mike Bloomgren said. “That determination drove them to close the season with wins in our last two games to earn this opportunity and I know will continue as we prepare for Texas State.”

This will be the first matchup between Rice and Texas State since 1987.

It will be the first ever bowl game for the Bobcats.

Texas State joined the Football Bowl Subdivision in 2012 and their records in 2013 and 2014 made them bowl-eligible, but the First Responder Bowl is the first to invite the Bobcats to go bowling.

The Owls will make their 14th postseason appearance and seek their first win since the 2014 Hawaii Bowl.