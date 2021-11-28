Rockets beat Hornets in OT for 2nd straight win after skid

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Wood scored a career-high 33 points and had 16 rebounds to help the Houston Rockets beat the Charlotte Hornets 146-143 in overtime on Saturday night.
The Rockets have won two straight after a 15-game losing streak. Charlotte’s P.J. Washington forced overtime with a putback dunk off a missed 3 from LaMelo Ball, tying it at 135 with 4.4 seconds remaining.
Kevin Porter Jr. added 23 points and 12 assists for Houston, while Terry Rozier led Charlotte with 31 points.
The Rockets outrebounded Charlotte 41-39 and have outrebounded their opponent in three of their past four games.