HOUSTON (AP) — Alperen Sengun finished with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists to guide Houston over the visiting Indiana Pacers in the Rockets’ preseason opener.

Veteran guard Fred VanVleet, who signed a three-year, $130-million deal with Houston, scored 10 points in his debut for the Rockets. He made 3 of 11 shots, 2 of 6 from beyond the arc, with four assists in 25 minutes. No. 4 pick Amen Thompson struggled in his first game, scoring nine points on 1-for-9 shooting. Thompson made 5 of 6 foul shots and grabbed nine rebounds. Cam Whitmore, the 20th overall pick, totaled 15 points on 6-for-10 shooting with three 3-pointers. Jabari Smith Jr. scored 14 with seven rebounds.

Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis, back, blocks the shot of Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) during the first half of an NBA preseason basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) passes the ball around Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis (27) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green, left, and Indiana Pacers center Daniel Theis watch a free throw during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) dunks against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Aaron Nesmith led Indiana (0-2) with 18 points on 7-for-9 shooting. Bennedict Mathurin had 14 points, while Jalen Smith sank all five of his shots, scoring 11. Indiana first-rounder Ben Sheppard also scored 11. He was 3 for 7 from distance with four boards and four assists.

Houston’s Dillon Brooks was ejected 4:33 into the game for a flagrant foul 2 to the groin of Daniel Theis.