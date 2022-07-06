HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Rockets made it official by announcing on Wednesday they have re-signed forward Jae’Sean Tate to a multi-year contract.

Tate, a 6-foot-4 forward, had already agreed in principal to a new deal with Houston a week ago. Terms were not disclosed, but it is reported to be a three-year deal for $22.1 million.

Tate was eligible for the 2018 NBA Draft following his senior season at Ohio State. He began his professional career overseas before signing as a free agent with the Rockets on Nov. 25, 2020.

Tate started 58 of his 70 games played as a rookie in 2020-21 and became the second undrafted player to earn NBA All-Rookie First Team honors going back to 2011-12.

In two seasons as a Rocket, Tate has averaged 11.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.06 steals while shooting 50.1% from the floor.

He became the fifth player in NBA history to have reached his total of points (1,713), rebounds (794), assists (400), steals (157), blocks (77), and 3-pointers made (123) through the first 148 games played of a career, joining Vince Carter, Paul Pierce, Lamar Odom, and LeBron James.