Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) has his shoot blocked by Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) as Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston is immersed in Astros fever, the city still made time to recognize the Houston Rockets as their 2021-22 season began this week.

The Rockets will play their home opener on Friday against the Oklahoma City Thunder at 7 p.m. at Toyota Center. Houston opened the season with a 124-106 loss at Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Christian Wood had 16 points and nine rebounds and Eric Gordon added 15 points off the bench for Houston. Rookie sensation Jalen Green scored only nine points in his NBA debut.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner signed a proclamation declaring Friday as “Houston Rockets Day” in the city. He was joined by Rockets mascot Clutch the Bear and the Clutch City Dancers.

Also, the Rockets announced a collaboration with Houston-based Karbach Brewing Co. to create a new beer called “Clutch City Lager.” Some proceeds from sales of the new beer will go to the Rockets Clutch City Foundation.

Clutch City Lager, which was named to pay homage to the Rockets ‘Clutch City’ moniker earned during the team’s back-to-back championship runs in 1994 and 1995, is described by Karbach as a “clean, crisp American Lager brewed at 4% ABV.”

The can art of Karbach Brewery’s new beer dedicated to the Houston Rockets (Karbach Brewery Co.)

The new beer is available at Karbach Brewery and at events held at Toyota Center, beginning with Friday’s game. The brewery plans to have the beer, sold in six-pack cans, in stores across the Houston area by January.