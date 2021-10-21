Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green drives on Minnesota Timberwolves forward Josh Okogie (20) and Timberwolves guard D’Angelo Russell, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Houston (0-1) will have its home opener on Friday at 7 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 124-106 victory over the Houston Rockets to start the season.

Christian Wood had 16 points and nine rebounds and Eric Gordon added 15 points off the bench for the rebuilding Rockets.

Anthony Edwards energized the first full-size home crowd of his career with 29 points in 31 minutes for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns led the way with 30 points and 10 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell added 22 points and seven assists.

This was the third time in franchise history the Timberwolves had three 20-plus-point scorers on opening night.

