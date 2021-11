Houston Rockets forward Jae’Sean Tate (8) tries to get past Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Kyle Phillips)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Lu Dort scored 34 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Houston Rockets 101-89 on Wednesday night.

Dort made 14 of 22 shots and had the second-best points total of his career.

The Thunder snapped a two-game skid with their largest victory margin of the season.

The Rockets have lost 13 straight. Houston beat Oklahoma City 124-91 about a month ago for its only win of the season.

Jalen Green scored 21 points for Houston.