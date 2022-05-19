NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Detroit guard Cade Cunningham were unanimously voted Wednesday to the NBA All-Rookie first team.

Orlando’s Franz Wagner and Houston’s Jalen Green were the other players chosen for the first team by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Green started all 67 of his games played, while averaging 17.3 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists. He ranked second among rookies in scoring and was 0.14 ppg shy of the lead. Green hit 157 3-pointers, which is tied for the fourth-most through the first 67 games played by any player in NBA history.

For the season, Green totaled 1,157 points, 226 rebounds and 176 assists. He was the eighth rookie 20 or younger in NBA history to have posted those numbers through the first 67 games played of a career and one of 11 rookies of any age to have done so going back to 2000-01.

Barnes, the No. 4 pick by the Toronto Raptors, edged Mobley for the Rookie of the Year in the smallest margin under the current format that began in 2002-03. They both received 200 points in the All-Rookie balloting, along with Cunningham, the 2021 No. 1 pick.

The second team was New Orleans’ Herbert Jones, Oklahoma City’s Josh Giddey, Denver’s Bones Hyland, Chicago’s Ayo Dosunmu and Indiana’s Chris Duarte.