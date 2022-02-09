HOUSTON (KIAH) – The NBA announced the participants for the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend Dunk contest on Tuesday and the Rockets will be represented.

Houston’s Jalen Green, along with three other players will compete in Cleveland, Ohio on February 19 as part of the NBA’s All-Star Saturday night festivities.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) drives to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

A fitting gift for the shooting guard who is celebrating his 20th birthday today along with the news. Green will be the fifth different Rocket to have participated in an NBA dunk contest, joining Ralph Sampson (1984), Kenny Smith (1991 and 1993), Steve Francis (2000, 2002), and Chase Budinger (2012). No Rockets’ player has won the title…so far.

Other players competing along with Green include, Orlando’s Jalen Suggs, Golden State’s Juan Toscano-Anderson, and New York’s Obi Toppin.

Jalen was drafted second overall pick by Houston in the 2021 NBA Draft. He will also compete in the Clorox Rising Stars event during All-Star Weekend along with teammates Jae’Sean Tate and Alperen Sengun. So far Green has recorded 28 dunks this season.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) hangs from the rim after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Philadelphia 76ers, Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

NBA All-Star weekend tips off on February 18, dunk contest on the February 19, and the All-Star game on Sunday, February 20.