HOUSTON (AP) — Trae Young had 28 points and 11 assists as the Atlanta Hawks wrapped up the regular season with a 130-114 win over the Houston Rockets — a victory that didn’t improve their postseason position.

The Hawks finished ninth in the Eastern Conference and will host the 10-seeded Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night in the play-in tournament.

Jalen Green, the second overall pick in the draft, had a season-high 41 points for the Rockets, who lost their seventh straight game to finish 20-62, giving them the NBA’s worst record for a second straight season.

Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (0) passes the ball as Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews (25) dunks over Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela (15), guard Trae Young (11) and forward Danilo Gallinari, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) pulls in a rebound in front of Houston Rockets forward Usman Garuba, center right, as guards Kevin Huerter (3) and Trae Young (11) look on during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Green was happy to finish with a big game after managing just eight points on 3-of-10 shooting in Houston’s last game.

“It meant a lot just to end the year strong,” he said.

Houston cut the lead to seven on two free throws by Green with about nine minutes to go. But Atlanta scored the next 16 points, fueled by four 3-pointers, to make it 120-97 midway through the fourth quarter.