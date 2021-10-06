Rockets open preseason with 125-119 win over Wizards

Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher (9) puts up a shot past Washington Wizards forward Isaiah Todd (14) during the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH)– MLB, NFL, and now the NBA are all in action in Houston with the Rockets starting preseason games on Tuesday.

The Rockets hosted the Washington Wizards opening up with a 125-119 win. Kevin Porter Jr. was the teams leading scorer with 25 points, Daniel Theis and Jalen Green both had 12 points in the game.

Rookie Josh Christopher came off the bench and scored 11 points all of which were on 4-of-5 shooting in the fourth quarter. He averaged 16.8 ppg for the Rockets in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Christopher was one of four NCAA Division I freshman to have averaged at least 14.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg, 1.0 apg and 1.40 spg last season.

The rest of the Rockets preseason includes a home game against the Miami Heat on Thursday and road games in Toronto and San Antonio next week.

The regular season tips off on October 20th on the road for the Rockets taking on the Minnesota Timberwolves.