Rockets unveil new alternate jersey, inspired by glory days of the ’90s

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Rockets released their new alternative uniform for the season, celebrating the success of the franchise’s past, especially in the 1990s.

The lettering of the jersey is the same used by the team from the mid ‘70s to the mid ‘90s, including the back-to-back NBA championship years of 1993-94 and 1994-95. But the jersey is blue with white pinstripes, a throwback to the jersey the team wore from 1995 to 2003, the rookie years of Rockets’ legends Steve Francis and Yao Ming.

The Rockets’ 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform. (Houston Rockets)

The shorts are also blue with pinstripes, but the design and logo are like what the Rockets wore for most of the 2000s, including the 2007-08 team that went on a 22-game winning streak.

The uniform is part of the Nike NBA City Edition for all 30 NBA teams while the league celebrates its 75th season.

“Our new Nike NBA City Edition uniform is a great way to pay tribute to all of the amazing players and epic moments our fans have witnessed and been a part of throughout our 55 seasons as a franchise,” said Rockets Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer Julian Duncan. “We hope Rockets fans around the world will enjoy watching our exciting young players create new memories while celebrating our historic past throughout the NBA’s 75th anniversary season.”

Rockets guard Jalen Green shows off the Rockets’ 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform. (Houston Rockets)

The Rockets will wear their new alternate uniforms for 12 home games this season on Thursdays and Fridays, beginning Friday, Nov. 12 against Portland.