HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Houston Rockets unveiled their Nike NBA City Edition uniform for the 2023-24 season, which is an ode to the “Phi Slama Jama” days of Houston’s basketball history.

The alternate uniforms, which are while with red and blue colors, will be worn for 13 games this season, beginning with next Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 8 at Toyota Center.

The jersey is a mixture of classic and modern elements, including the word “H-Town” across the chest in script writing, with the team number on the side. The shorts are also white with red and blue striping, with a dunking astronaut on the side, with a couple of Rockets logos on him.

This year’s City Editon uniforms are a tribute to “Hometown Heroes,” and the uniform are a tribute to Rocket legends Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler, who played at the University of Houston and with the Rockets.

The duo led the Cougars, nicknamed Phi Slamma Jama, to the 1983 national championship game. Olajuwon and Drexler reunited in 1995 with the Rockets to help win the team’s second straight NBA title.

“I am deeply honored to have my career here in Houston celebrated by the Rockets in this special way,” said Olajuwon. “The new City jersey is a great representation of my college playing days.”

“It’s been 40 years since Hakeem and I played college basketball, and it’s an honor to know that this year’s Rockets team will wear a uniform that’s inspired by the impact that we made on the game,” said Drexler.

City Edition apparel is now on sale online at RocketsShop.com, but fans can go to the Rockets Team Shop at Toyota Center beginning Friday at 8 a.m. to buy items in person. The first 200 fans who buy a City Edition uniform will receive an 8×10 print signed by either Olajuwon or Drexler.

Then at 11:30 a.m. Friday, the first 100 fans who makes a purchase will get a voucher for an autograph session with current Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.