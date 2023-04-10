With their win Sunday, the Houston Roughnecks have clinched a berth in the XFL South Division championship game

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With their 17 to 15 win over the Brahmas in overtime in San Antonio on Sunday, the Houston Roughnecks have clinched a berth in the XFL South Division championship game.

The top two teams in the two divisions play each other with the winners advancing to the XFL Championship on May 13.

Houston’s opponent in the South Division title game on April 29 hasn’t been determined yet.

The Roughnecks clinching their spot in the championship comes with two games still to be played on their regular season schedule.

They host the Vegas Vipers on Saturday and then travel to Arlington to play the Renegades on April 23.