HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Rockets will hold their 2022 NBA Draft Watch Party at POST Houston, which serves as a downtown hub for culture and events. The event will be hosted by AT&T SportsNet’s Craig Ackerman and Cayleigh Griffin with appearances by former Rockets Robert Horry and Hall of Famer Calvin Murphy.

The draft party will also feature the Rockets in-arena entertainment team, including host Kiotti, DJ Palmo, Clutch the Bear, the Clutch City Dancers, and the Sonic Boom Drumline. Karbach Brewing Co. will offer samplings of Clutch City Lager and fans will have the chance to win autographed items, RocketShop.com gift cards, and tickets to future Rockets games as well as the opportunity to visit a Kendra Scott Pop-Up Shop, with purchases benefitting the Clutch City Foundation.

As part of pre-draft entertainment, there will be a special screening of the Rockets original video production “Clear the Runway,” presented by adidas, which chronicles Jalen Green’s rookie season and his lifestyle off the court. The 21-minute video debuts tonight at 7 p.m. on the Rockets YouTube channel.

WHEN

Thursday, June 23

Event opens at 5 p.m.

Appearances by former Rockets Robert Horry and Calvin Murphy from 6-7:30 p.m.

Credit Karma check presentation to the Clutch City Foundation at approximately 6:45 p.m.

Draft begins at approximately 7 p.m. CT

WHERE

POST Houston (401 Franklin St, Houston, TX 77201)

Fans interested in attending the draft party must RSVP at Rockets.com.

Also during the lead-up to the draft, Credit Karma’s Lead Brand Manager, Ryan Martin, will be on hand to present the Rockets with a check for the Clutch City Foundation. The donation amount matches the number generated from the Rockets season-long “First Shot” initiative, which features celebrities and local figures attempting a free throw prior to tipoff at home games. Rockets owner Tilman J. Fertitta donated $5,000 to the Clutch City Foundation for every time the person made the shot and $1,000 even if they missed.