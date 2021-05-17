Sam Houston State wins school’s first FCS national championship

FRISCO, TEXAS – MAY 14: Zyon McCollum #22 of the Sam Houston State Bearkats celebrates a 23-21 win against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits during the 2021 NCAA Division I Football Championship at Toyota Stadium on May 16, 2021 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

FRISCO, TX. – Sam Houston State University, your 2021 FCS national champions.

On Sunday, the number two seed Bearkats defeated one seed South Dakota State 23-21 on a game winning touchdown from Eric Schmid to Ife Adeyi with 16 seconds left to play. This marks the first FCS championship in school history.

Schmid finished the game 20-39 passing for 209 yards and three touchdowns. With this win SHSU head coach K.C. Keeler becomes the first FCS coach to win titles at multiple schools. He previously led Delaware to the title back in 2003.

The team wasn’t the only one celebrating, famous alums joined in including journalist Dan Rather.

This is the first time the FCS title game was played in the Spring. The COVID-19 pandemic pushed the season start date back, and at one point, cancelled the postseason. However, back in September the NCAA made a revised plan to include the playoffs.

