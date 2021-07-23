Sarasota Olympic shooter Mary Tucker ‘plans to bring home 3 golds’ from Tokyo

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO (WFLA) — Women are outnumbering men in the sport of shooting at the Olympics this year, and for the first time, they will be competing against each other.

Sarasota’s Mary Tucker is one of the youngest members on Team USA, and she’s already making a name for herself.

“This sport is actually a female-dominated sport. Women are typically better at it,” Tucker said. And she is hoping to prove that in Tokyo.

“I am definitely excited. This is my first one so it’s kind of crazy going into, I’m not the youngest on the team, there is a shotgun athlete who is four days younger, which is kind of crazy,” she added.

Tucker only started professionally shooting a few years ago.

“I finally just found a fire for it. People started saying things, and I love proving people wrong so I just had to go for it. “

At age 20, Tucker is the top ranked female shooter in the country—No. 2 in the world.

She is also one of only two members on Team USA that are competing in multiple events. Tucker will be shooting in the women’s air rifle, mixed team air rifle, and women’s smallbore.

While the Olympics are one of the most stressful competitions these athletes will take on in their career, Tucker is treating it like any other competition, and is aiming for the gold.

“I definitely plan to bring home three golds,” she said.

The shooting competitions kick off July 24 and wrap up on Aug. 2.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Rotary International Convention Coming to Houston in 2022

Typhoon In-Fa new Tokyo and Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tokyo Olympics forecast - Adam Krueger

Weekend Minute Maid Park forecast and 7-Day - Carrigan Chauvin, Star Harvey

Weekend grilling and beach forecast - Star Harvey

Mystery Wire| Are UFOs and cryptid creatures connected?

Feels like forecast for weekend of July 23,2021 - Adam Krueger

Outside/Inside: Weather & Migraines - Carrigan Chauvin

Governor Abbott signs anti-fentanyl legislation into law in Houston

30-day temperature recap & 7-day forecast

Sunrise and today's forecast - Adam Krueger

"Stargirl" August 10 on Cw39

Weather | Child car deaths, a closer look at car VS. Air temperature - Star Harvey

Sunrise and Air quality is an Ozone Action Day - Adam Krueger

1 month rain recap - Carrigan Chauvin

Houston athlete schedule for Japan 2020 - Sharron Melton

New '311' call center for Houston - Sharron Melton

Weather | Recap lack of heat and abundance of rain for the last 30 days

Weather Wednesday (Lightning)

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Don't Miss