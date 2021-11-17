Sasser, Edwards lead No. 15 Houston past Virginia 67-47

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, Kyler Edwards added 18 and No. 15 Houston used a suffocating defense to beat Virginia 67-47.
Sasser and Edwards combined to shoot 11 of 24 from the field and 9 of 13 on 3-pointers. The Cougars shot 49% from the field and 11 of 20 on 3s.
Houston forced Virginia into 17 turnovers, which the Cougars turned into 16 points.
Houston held the Cavaliers to 35% shooting and 4 of 19 on 3-pointers.
Virginia dropped to 1-2 for the first time since 2012. Armaan Franklin led the Cavaliers with 11 points.
Houston improves to 3-0 overall this season. The Cougars return to action next Monday, Nov. 22, when they play Butler in the first round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.