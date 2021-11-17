Sasser, Edwards lead No. 15 Houston past Virginia 67-47

Houston guard Marcus Sasser (0) brings the ball up during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Virginia, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, Kyler Edwards added 18 and No. 15 Houston used a suffocating defense to beat Virginia 67-47.

Sasser and Edwards combined to shoot 11 of 24 from the field and 9 of 13 on 3-pointers. The Cougars shot 49% from the field and 11 of 20 on 3s.

Houston forced Virginia into 17 turnovers, which the Cougars turned into 16 points.

Houston guard Taze Moore (4) shoots as Virginia center Francisco Caffaro (22) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Houston held the Cavaliers to 35% shooting and 4 of 19 on 3-pointers.

Virginia dropped to 1-2 for the first time since 2012. Armaan Franklin led the Cavaliers with 11 points.

Houston improves to 3-0 overall this season. The Cougars return to action next Monday, Nov. 22, when they play Butler in the first round of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.