HOUSTON (KIAH) — In downtown Houston October 8, three acts from the late 80’s and early 90’s will be performing in downtown Houston. If you liked some of the most popular party jams from music artists Rob Base, Tone Loc and Vanilla Ice, now is your chance to see them all together for a concert this October in Houston.

The Houston Dynamo Football Club (HDFC) announced that Verizon will serve as the official 5G partner of both Houston Dynamo FC and the Houston Dash for a fan experience at Shell Energy Stadium in October. Shell and Verizon will sponsor Fan Appreciation Week for the team beginning on Sept. 30.

Fan Appreciation Week begins with a pregame party at Shell Energy Stadium to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month prior to the Texas Derby on Sept. 30. Pregame festivities will include a beer garden, live music and the final of this year’s Own Your Block Cascarita Tournament. The Dynamo look to secure a berth in the postseason against their in-state rival and win the regular season series after earning a point in the first meeting of the season with FC Dallas.

Festivities include a Dash Bash, specifically a 80’s and 90’s themed concert, to close the 2023 NWSL regular season at Shell Energy Stadium when the Dash host Angel City FC on Sunday, Oct. 8. The star-studded lineup includes Vanilla Ice, an award-winning performer who sold 10 million albums and hit No.1 on the Billboard charts with the single “Ice Ice Baby.” The concert includes performances from Rob Base, who went platinum following the release of his debut album “It Takes Two.” Tone Loc, an American Music Awards winner and Grammy nominated rapper, and his unmistakable voice will also take the stage on Oct. 8 to perform hits like “Wild Thing” and “Funky Cold Medina.”

Additional information and tickets for the match are available at HoustonDash.com.

“Today’s announcement exemplifies the momentum that surrounds the organization as we enter this key stretch of the year. We are ecstatic to be working with Verizon on exciting opportunities and events for all fans and invite them to join us for a memorable concert on Oct. 8,” HDFC chief operating officer, Jessica O’Neill said. “We are also thrilled to see this partnership develop further in 2024.”