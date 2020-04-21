SI COVER STORY: What DeAndre Hopkins really thinks of Houston Texans Coach Bill O’Brien

Former Houston Texans wide receiver is getting to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated, as an Arizona Cardinal.

Cover Story: @DeAndreHopkins Will Define Himself and His Future



On how it ended in Houston, why he’s the toughest player in the NFL, and how he found his voice off the field. https://t.co/uHrARznR8k pic.twitter.com/5O3T7L1FbD — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 21, 2020

The American football wide receiver got honest with SI for his cover story.

I love playing football. It’s my passion. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver

He says still feels young as wide receiver. The South Carolina native says he also feels at home with the Arizona Cardinals.

I’m happy to be in Arizona. It’s a blessing (man). DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver

When asked about the past, he said

I don’t really like talking about the past because it’s not real anymore. So the future, the present, winning the division. That’s where it starts. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals Wide Receiver

He thanked his fans but says his focus is getting a Super Bowl ring. Something he never achieved with the Houston Texans which remains one of only four teams to never appear in the Big Game. The Houston Texans have won five AFC South championships in 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

When asked about his past, Hopkins says “the past isn’t real.” It’s all the future for Hopkins.

That didn’t keep SI from asking about his experience with Houston. When asked specifically about about Houston Texans coach Bill O_Brien, he said it was after the biggest loss in 2019, he knew the team would have to go on without him.

Houston Texans Coach Bill O’Brien

As Hopkins, 27, sat down at his locker after the game, surrounded by silence and his teammates, he had two thoughts: that the Texans had given their long-suffering fan base a future to look forward to and that they would need to end their string of playoff disappointments without him. The wideout had spoken to his family throughout the season about his desire to start over, with a new team, and, more specifically, with a new boss. He believed that Bill O’Brien, the lone NFL coach to also hold a general manager title, had been shopping him for more than a year. D. Hopkins cover story for Sports Illustrated.