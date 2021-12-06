Six Texas teams, including Houston, heading to bowl games this season

HOUSTON (KIAH) — The college football season ended on Saturday, and six Texas teams – including Houston – will be going to bowl games this month.

UH, who had its 11-game winning streak cut short by No. 4 Cincinnati, will head to Birmingham, Ala., for its bowl game, while Baylor will face Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. Check out where the other Texas teams are bowling, as well as more information on who will be playing in the Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in early January.

No. 21 Houston faces SEC’s Auburn in Birmingham Bowl

No. 21 Houston will face Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl, a couple of hours from the Tigers’ campus. The Cougars had won 11 straight games before falling to playoff-bound Cincinnati in the American Athletic Conference championship game. The Tigers are 6-6 after dropping their last four regular-season games. But they did take No. 1 Alabama into four overtimes before falling 24-22. The game is Dec. 28 at the new Protective Stadium.

Sugar Bowl pits No. 6 Baylor vs. No. 8 Ole Miss

The Sugar Bowl features a Top-10 matchup with sixth-ranked Big 12 winner Baylor facing No. 8 Mississippi. They’ll meet in New Orleans on New Year’s Day. Baylor is coming off a 21-16 triumph over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 title game on Saturday. Ole Miss concluded its regular season with a 31-21 victory over Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving night. Ole Miss returns to the Sugar Bowl for the second time in six years and ninth time overall. Baylor makes its third Sugar Bowl appearance and second in three seasons.

No. 20 Wake Forest, No. 23 Texas A&M face off in Gator Bowl

No. 20 Wake Forest looks to rebound from its ACC championship loss when it faces No. 23 Texas A&M in the Gator Bowl. The Demon Deacons have one of the league’s top quarterbacks in Sam Hartman, who has thrown for 3,924 yards and 36 touchdowns. Texas A&M counters with two of the SEC’s top defenders in Tyree Johnson (nine sacks) and Aaron Hansford (89 tackles). Wake Forest and Texas A&M are meeting for the first time since the 2017 Belk Bowl, when the Demon Deacons won a 55-52 shootout.

Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada (10) looks to throw a pass against LSU during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Derick Hingle)

Mississippi State to face Texas Tech in Liberty Bowl

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach will face his former team in the postseason. The Bulldogs will play Texas Tech in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28 in Memphis, Tennessee. Leach coached the Red Raiders from 2000-2009. The Bulldogs have made 12 consecutive bowl appearances. The Red Raiders are in their first bowl game since 2017. They’re led by offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie, with Joey McGuire taking over after the season. Cumbie has already been hired as Louisiana Tech’s head coach.

UTSA finally gets Frisco Bowl, faces San Diego State

UTSA, slated to play in the Frisco Bowl last season until the game was cancelled by COVID-19, gets a chance this year against San Diego State. The Roadrunners won the Conference USA championship while the Aztecs lost in the Mountain West title game. San Diego State elected not to play in a bowl game last year because of COVID concerns and lacked depth for the conference championship matchup with Utah State because of players out for health reasons.

North Texas, Miami (Ohio) meet in inaugural Frisco Classic

North Texas lost six straight before winning its last five, including handing No. 22 UTSA its only loss, 45-22 in the finale. Miami (Ohio) hasn’t beaten an FBS opponent outside the Mid-American Conference since 2011. The Frisco Football Classic was just added as the 42nd bowl a week ago to ensure all 83 bowl-eligible teams got a berth. Both teams are playing in their 13th bowl game.

LSU, interim coach Davis to face Kansas St. in Texas Bowl

Kansas State will face LSU in the Texas Bowl at Houston’s NRG Stadium on Jan. 4. LSU will try to close out the season with a win under interim coach Brad Davis. Ed Orgeron stepped down and former Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly will take over. LSU quarterback Max Johnson has passed for 27 touchdowns. Damone Clark leads the Tiger defense with 135 tackles. Kansas State features electric running back Deuce Vaughn. He has 1,729 yards and 18 touchdowns from scrimmage. The schools have played just once. LSU beat Kansas State in 1980.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.