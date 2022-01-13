The Houston Texans have fired head coach David Culley after one season with the team, according to multiple reports.

Culley led the team to only four wins in his only season with the team, as the longtime NFL assistant coach struggled to win in his first head coaching job.

Sources said that the decision to let Culley go was made by Texans general manager Nick Caserio and vice president Jack Easterby, and approved by team CEO Cal McNair.

The Texans, who let star defensive end J.J. Watt go through waivers, and saw star quarterback Deshaun Watson ask to be traded as he faced 22 civil lawsuits for accusations of sexual misconduct, did not have a lot of talent for the 2021 season for Culley to work with.

But Culley did help develop rookie quarterback Davis Mills, as he grew into a serviceable quarterback in the NFL.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated later.

