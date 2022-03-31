HOUSTON (KIAH) – Long-time Houston sports writer, John McClain announced his retirement after 47 years working for the Houston Chronicle.

He wrote his final column on Thursday, mostly thanking the several people that he worked with at the Chronicle and in his 51 years as a sports writer.

“I’m using this space today to thank the many people who’ve helped me through the decades and to apologize to all those who I’ve left out because there isn’t enough space,” McClain wrote. “I appreciate all of you, especially the readers, listeners, friends and Twitter followers who’ve been so loyal throughout the years.”

McClain mostly covered the pro football teams in Houston, the Houston Oilers and Houston Texans. He began his career with the Chronicle in 1976, at first covering the Houston Aeros hockey team before moving to the Oilers beat and becoming one of the top NFL sportswriters in the country.

He also is on the selection committees for both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Texas Sports Hall of Fame.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame awarded McClain the 2006 Dick McCann Memorial Award, an award that honors great pro football journalists by the Pro Football Writers of America.

McClain covered the Oilers as they began its “Luv Ya Blue” days, when the team made back-to-back AFC Championship games in 1978 and 1979, led legendary head coach Bum Phillips and Hall of Fame players in running back Earl Campbell and defensive end Elvin Bethea.

McClain continued to cover the Oilers until the team moved to Nashville in 1997. He then became a NFL beat writer, covering the league in general. He also became a frequent sports talk radio guest in both Houston and Nashville.

McClain covered the birth of the Houston Texans as an expansion team in 2002, and became a beat writer for the team and its star players throughout the years, including longtime wide receiver Andre Johnson and defensive end J.J. Watt.

McClain said that he will continue to contribute to the Chronicle on a freelance bases on occasion, as well as on sports talk radio in Houston, San Antonio, Las Vegas and Nashville.

McClain graduated from Baylor University in 1975 while he was writing for the Waco Tribune-Herald, starting at the newspaper in 1973.

“When I was hired in 1976 for $210 a week — a $60 weekly raise over my Waco salary — I thought I was rich,” McClain wrote.