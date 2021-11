Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) throws as he is pressured by Houston Texans defensive tackle Ross Blacklock (90) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

HOUSTON (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 305 yards and three touchdowns in three quarters as the Los Angeles Rams dominated the inept Houston Texans in every way in a 38-22 win.

It’s the fourth straight victory for the Rams and the seventh loss in a row for the Texans, their longest skid since dropping the final 14 games of the 2013 season.

Stafford sat down to start the fourth quarter with Los Angeles up 38-0.

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is pressured by Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Greg Gaines (91) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Smith)