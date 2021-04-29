STRIKE season!

HOUSTON (CW39) – Check in with the CW39 Houston tomorrow morning from 6-10AM for this week’s full ‘Working in the Weather’ story. Ryan Posner, with the Sugarland Skeeters, and I will talk all about heat safety on the field and how athletes care for their bodies in the hot temperatures. We also breakdown the dynamics of how humidity, temperature, altitude impact how far a ball travels.

Baseball season is in full swing, and so is southeastern Texas’s peak season for thunderstorm activity. As one can imagine, the two do not mix very well! Crews here at Constellation Field are always looking up, and not just out of caution for foul balls, but also for threatening weather. Lightning is dangerous, especially if you are out in an open field, or metal bleachers. The staff here knows that very well and takes necessary precautions to keep crowds and players safe.

Ryan Posner says that “Any strike with 20 miles is going to delay the game. Our grounds crew is part turf management and part meteorologists. We need to find out if it is just a pop-up shower, or if the rain will stick around for a while making it more suitable to just postpone the game.”

The Skeeters take lightning very seriously. Posner adds, “With lightning, it is no questions asked, everyone must get off the field.”

Sports fans are not a fan of rain during the games, and neither is the office staff for the Skeeters. It adds a dreaded element to their workday. This involves covering up the field, which can be difficult at times. Gusty winds and slippery conditions involved with thunderstorms can make it even tougher. Posner admits he’s even taken a tumble on the field a few times!

“As a minor league team, the front office staff is also the tarp crew. We will get an email from our grounds crew, that says literally just the word ‘TARP’! Usually that email just sends chills down your spine.”, Posner laughs.