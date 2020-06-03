Subban ‘changing the game’ donating $50K, NHL matches donation

Sports

by: Rachel Estrada, KIAH

Posted: / Updated:

New Jersey Devils defenceman P.K. Subban

New Jersey Devil’s defenseman PK Subban has contributed $50,000 to George Floyd’s daughter and the NHL is matching it.

Subban announced the GoFundMe contribution in a twitter video today while wearing his ‘Change the Game’ hat.

“What does ‘change the game’ mean? ‘Change the game’ means change the narrative. The narrative has been the same – no justice… there needs to be justice. Justice has to happen. Change needs to come, but we need everyone. We need everyone and all people to look at our lives and see where we can help that change and do our part. I’m committed to that. I’m committed to that through and through.”

The GoFundMe page for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna, has topped $1 million with donations coming every minute.

Are you committed? How will you work to ‘change the game?’ Where do you see injustice in your community?

