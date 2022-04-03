SUGAR LAND, Texas (KIAH) — There will be several new things for fans of the Sugar Land Space Cowboys to do at Constellation Field, including new food items and new amenities to go along with the new uniforms.

The Space Cowboys hosted an open house on Saturday, which included the unveiling of the renovations of the concourse of the ballpark, along with the club area. The team also had a workout in front of their fans as they prepare for Tuesday’s Opening Day.

The renovations include a complete renovation of the second-level club and suite area, which will now be named the Regions Bank Club. Renovations to the Constellation Field concourse level and outfield area include the addition of the Karbach Cantina, a renovated playground and splash pad area, a new team store location, a new interactive fan area and the addition of exclusive group areas.

“These first-class renovations are another example of the Astros’ and City of Sugar Land’s continued effort to bring a premiere level of baseball and entertainment to this community,” said Astros Senior Vice President of Affiliate Business Operations, Creighton Kahoalii. “We’re excited to welcome fans to Constellation Field this season to enjoy the new spaces throughout the ballpark while also ushering in a new era of baseball as the Sugar Land Space Cowboys.”

Also new to Constellation Field in 2022, Moonshot Alley, presented by Houston Methodist, will provide fans with a one-of-a-kind simulated baseball experience, giving a virtual glimpse of the Major League experience through HitTrax. Moonshot Alley features a batting cage with real-time hitting metrics in a simulated environment, placing fans in select Major League ballparks.

There are also changes to the outfield playground area and new kinds of seats around the ballpark, especially in the outfield and in the bullpen plaza.

Also new is the food items, including new BBQ pork sliders, Howdy Dogs and pork nachos.

Fans can experience the new changes when the Space Cowboys have their home opener on Tuesday, April 12, when they face Round Rock. Sugar Land will open the season on the road beginning this Tuesday at Sacramento.