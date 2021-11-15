Suns win 8th straight, hand Rockets 11th loss in a row

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon (10) shoots as Phoenix Suns forwards Frank Kaminsky (8) and Mikal Bridges defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

HOUSTON (AP) — Devin Booker had 26 points and six assists and the Phoenix Suns won their eighth straight game and handed Houston its 11th loss in a row, routing the Rockets 115-89 on Sunday night.

Booker had 16 points in the first quarter, and finished 9-of-23 from the field. JaVale McGee added 19 points and 14 rebounds. He was was 9-of-12 from the field.

Chris Paul had 15 points and seven steals, and Mikal Bridges had 14 points and six rebounds.

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) drives to the basket as Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Phoenix shot 43% and was 14-of-40 on 3-pointers, while the Rockets shot 41% and was 7-for-32 (21%) from the 3-point line.

Christian Wood had 17 points and eight rebounds for Houston, while Kevin Porter Jr. had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Rockets are an NBA-worst 1-12 and will head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Monday.