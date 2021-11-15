Suns win 8th straight, hand Rockets 11th loss in a row

HOUSTON (AP) — Devin Booker had 26 points and six assists and the Phoenix Suns won their eighth straight game and handed Houston its 11th loss in a row, routing the Rockets 115-89 on Sunday night.
Booker had 16 points in the first quarter, and finished 9-of-23 from the field. JaVale McGee added 19 points and 14 rebounds. He was was 9-of-12 from the field.
Chris Paul had 15 points and seven steals, and Mikal Bridges had 14 points and six rebounds.
Phoenix shot 43% and was 14-of-40 on 3-pointers, while the Rockets shot 41% and was 7-for-32 (21%) from the 3-point line.
Christian Wood had 17 points and eight rebounds for Houston, while Kevin Porter Jr. had 12 points, six rebounds and six assists.
The Rockets are an NBA-worst 1-12 and will head to Memphis to face the Grizzlies on Monday.