Supercross brings top level, off road motorcycle racing to NRG stadium on Saturday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Dozens of race teams will compete in the fifth round of the 2023 Supercross in Houston this weekend.

Considered the world’s highest caliber, off-road motorcycle event, the high-flying fun will entertain thousands of people at NRG Stadium on Saturday.

Supercross crowns its champions after 17 rounds of races on custom-designed courses in stadiums across the country.

Tickets are still available for Saturday’s racing that’s scheduled to begin 30 minutes after the opening ceremonies at 6:30 p.m.

Prior to that, the doors open at noon for Fan Fest where racing enthusiasts can get an inside look at how race teams prepare, practice, and qualify for races.