LORMAN, Miss. (WJTV)- Alcorn State is rolling with three straight wins in the SWAC.

The Braves now welcome in Mississippi Valley who has struggled this year.

While it might seem like an easy win for ASU, the team is not taking the Delta Devils lightly.

Alcorn’s head coach Fred McNair says, MVSU always brings energy and can attack you deep if you aren’t careful

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. at Alcorn State.